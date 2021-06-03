You can now vote for your favorite Tribe players on the 2021 MLB All-Star Ballot

CLEVELAND — Voting is officially open for Major League Baseball's 2021 Midsummer Classic and as part of the first phase of voting, fans can help send their favorite players to the All-Star Game in Denver this July.

As part of the first phase, fans can cast their votes online at MLB.com, on the Tribe's website and via Google search, submitting up to five ballots per day on MLB sites and can vote for every position (up to 17 players) on Google once a day.

The first phase will conclude on June 24 at 4 p.m. The top three vote-getters at each position and top nine outfielders in each league will move on to the second phase of voting, which begins on June 28.

Tribe players on the ballot include:

1B- Josh Naylor

2B- César Hernández

3B- José Ramírez

SS- Andrés Giménez

C- Roberto Pérez

Outfield- Jordan Luplow, Eddie Rosario, Amed Rosario

DH- Franmil Reyes

There is also an option to write-in players not listed on the ballot.

Players moving on to the second phase of voting will be revealed on June 27 at 12 p.m. during MLB Network's 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot Finalists Show.

The pitchers and reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game, a total of 24 for the National League and 23 for the American League, will be determined using a combination of players ballot choices and selections from the Commissioner's Office.

All-Star ballots on MLB's websites will offer audio functionality for visually impaired fans and Spanish language ballots will also be available on the sites and on Google.

This year's MLB All-Star Week will be played at Coors Field. The events are scheduled as follows:

MLB Draft- July 11-13

All-Star Futures Game- July 11

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game- July 11

Home Run Derby- July 12

All-Star Game- July 13

To learn more, click here.

