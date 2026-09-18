1-on-1 with Cavs' new addition Peyton Watson

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking for an answer at small forward for years. This offseason, they addressed the position in a big way, acquiring Peyton Watson in a five-team trade last month. On Thursday, Watson was officially introduced by the team ahead of their upcoming training camp later this month.

After his introductory press conference, Watson sat down with News 5 sports reporter Camryn Justice to talk about his acclimation to Cleveland, his fit with the team and what expectations he has for the Cavs' 2026-27 season now that he's a member of the wine and gold.

You can watch the conversation in the player above.