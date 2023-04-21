1-on-1 with Danny Green: Cavs veteran opens up about helping young roster, making playoffs, staying confident

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the playoffs for the first time in five years, but one member of the team has plenty of experience in the postseason and with the organization itself—Danny Green.

Green began his NBA career in 2009, selected by the Cavaliers as the 46th overall pick in the NBA Draft. While he only spent his rookie year in Cleveland initially, he learned a lot of lessons with the squad that made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals that year.

"I didn't get to play, unfortunately, during that time, but I got a chance to see how intense it was. I got a chance to see how things were broken down and each year I got more familiar with being able to come from that," Green said.

From there he went on to play for the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers, among others, where he would become a three-time NBA Champion.

This season, Green rejoined the Cavs as a seasoned vet, with a unique role to be able to help the young roster and provide playoff advice to the many players who are experiencing it for the first time in their careers.

"I can understand where these guys are at right now, being their first playoff game," Green said. "Right now it is just them figuring it out, me trying to help them figure it out and just integrating it and then making our adjustments."

While Green didn't play in Game 1 against the New York Knicks last weekend, he was on the sideline pacing, itching to get into the game and provide an impact. With no minutes on the court, he shifted into keeping the young guys level-headed and confident. Their Game 1 loss saw a revamped version come out for Game 2. The lessons Green and other leaders delivered to the team was one that they took to heart.

"Don't lose confidence and continue to shoot your shots. Play basketball, have fun, but don't for one-second think because you miss one shot that you don't need to shoot the next one," was the message Green delivered to his teammates on the sideline.

Game 2 saw Green play 20 minutes, and as the vet checked in, the crowd roared. The impact he has on the team, not just on the court, is something fans can appreciate—and something that helped the Cavs turn things around for a win over the Knicks on Friday.

With two games on the road, Green knows that the lessons his teammates learned in Game 1 will need to be top of mind. It won't be easy but he believes this roster has what it takes to surprise some people and make a real run in the postseason.

"I don't think there's any pressure. We're not expected to be the ones to win—the series, we are—but we're not the expected to be the last team standing. So going out with a chip on our shoulder with nothing to lose," Green said. "I think we have an opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong."

Watch the full interview with News 5 reporter Camryn Justice in the player above.

