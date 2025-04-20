3 Cavs named finalists for 2025 NBA awards

CLEVELAND — Just before Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs tipped off inside Rocket Arena on Sunday, three members of the Cavaliers received some high honors, being named finalists for multiple 2025 NBA awards.

Cavs forward Evan Mobley was named a finalist for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. Mobley had been named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month twice in the regular season, was the only player in the NBA who averaged at least 1.5 blocks per game on fewer than two fouls per game, and recorded 34 multi-block games this season.

Mobley is a finalist alongside Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.

Cavs guard Ty Jerome has been named a finalist for an award as well, up for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Jerome is the only reserve in the NBA this season who averaged 10.0+ points, 3.0 assists, over .500 field goal percentage and over .400 three-point percentage in at least 25 games off the bench. He scored in double figures 42 times off the bench this season, with Cleveland 32-10 in those games. He also had 10 games off the bench with 20+ points this season.

Jerome is up against Detroit Pistons' Malik Beasley and Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard for the award.

It's not just players receiving recognition. In his first season with the Cavs, head coach Kenny Atkinson has been named a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year.

He recently received the National Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year award. The Cavs have had their first 60-plus win season since 2009-2010 under Atkinson's coaching and set a new franchise record with 30 wins on the road. The team finished with a 64-18 record for the regular season, which is a 16-game improvement from last season.

Atkinson is up for the award against Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.

The winners of these awards and others will be announced throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs.