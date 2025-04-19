Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson named NBCA Coach of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson just won big.

He was named the 2025 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year in just his first season with the Cavs.

The National Basketball Coaches Association gives this award to head coaches who have led their teams to improved performance on the court and demonstrated dedication to the community off the court.

In his first season with the team, Atkinson has led the Cavs to the best record in the Eastern Conference and the second-best record in the NBA.

“Coaching the game of basketball has been an amazing journey for me and my family, and to be recognized by my peers for a job well done this season is extremely humbling,” Atkinson said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching some amazing players over my career and I would not be in this position without their commitment and sacrifice for the greater good of themselves and the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

The Cavs have had its first 60-plus win season since 2009-2010 under Atkinson's coaching and set a new franchise record with 30 wins on the road. The team finished with a 64-18 record for the regular season, which is a 16-game improvement from last season.

Atkinson is the first head coach in NBA history to take a new team to an undefeated record in the first 15 games; the Cavs also had three of the four longest winning streaks in the NBA this season.