76ers play the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the 76ers take on Cleveland.

The 76ers have gone 22-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.8 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.9.

The Cavaliers are 21-15 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference allowing only 103.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 103-93 on Feb. 13, with Joel Embiid scoring 40 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georges Niang is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.2 points. Embiid is averaging 32.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Darius Garland is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.5 points for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Caris LeVert: out (foot).