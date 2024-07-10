Akron Zips' G Ali Ali joins Cavs minicamp as team prepares for Summer League

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are hard at work during their week of minicamp at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence—with many in attendance gearing up for Summer League in Las Vegas.

For the Cavs players on the Summer League roster they're looking to get in some work not easily accessible on their own this time of year.

"You can workout as much as you want one-on-one, play one-on-one. But really being in the gym and playing five-on-five with really good players, that's hard to find in the summer. So being on the floor, it's just so much fun," said Cavs forward Pete Nance

The Cavs Summer League roster—which includes Nance, as well as Emoni Bates, Craig Porter Jr. and NC State standout DJ Burns—spent the week preparing for the summer tournament style competition.

But so did some other familiar faces, including recently graduated Akron Zips guard Ali Ali.

"I feel like this is every kid's dream, so just to be able to be here and meet all these great people and just be in the facility is like a dream come true and I'm just trying to make the most out of it," Ali said.

Ali was invited to the Cavs' minicamp after participating in a draft workout with them a few weeks ago. The Cavs wanted another look and brought him back in.

The 23-year-old played four seasons with the Zips and one with Butler, averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. This past season with the Zips, Ali averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, helping lead Akron to a MAC Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, with his minicamp invite, Ali hopes he's showcased his skills on the court to the Cavs—to continue his basketball career in the area he's called home since 2019.

"It's been great being somewhere familiar," Ali said. "Definitely just trying to get my foot in the door, playing the G League or whatever opportunity may present itself locally. If that doesn't work out, I'm open to playing professional basketball wherever, but I would definitely like to make this my second home again."

The Cavs players on the Summer League roster will depart for Vegas on Thursday, with the first game of the competition on Friday against Orlando at 4 p.m. inside COX Pavilion.

