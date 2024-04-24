Allen and the Cavaliers visit Orlando with 2-0 series lead

(AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 96-86 on April 22 led by 23 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Paolo Banchero scored 21 points for the Magic.

The Magic are 32-20 in conference play. Orlando averages 110.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 in conference matchups. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference with 28.0 assists per game led by Caris LeVert averaging 5.1.

The Magic are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.4% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: None listed.

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).