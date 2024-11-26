Atlanta takes on Cleveland, aims to end 3-game skid

(AP) — Atlanta comes into the matchup with Cleveland after losing three straight games.

The Cavaliers are 13-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 8.6.

The Hawks are 5-6 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Dyson Daniels averaging 3.4.

The Cavaliers average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (16.7). The Hawks average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Trae Young is averaging 21.9 points, 11.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 124.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal).