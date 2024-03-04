Watch Now
Boston faces Cleveland, aims for 9th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) watches his game-winning basket, next to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) at the buzzer in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — Boston visits Cleveland looking to prolong its eight-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 26-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 27.7 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 6.2.

The Celtics are 33-6 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Derrick White averaging 4.9.

The Cavaliers' 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics are shooting 48.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 116-107 in their last matchup on Dec. 15. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, and Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is shooting 63.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Celtics: 10-0, averaging 126.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee), Caris LeVert: out (elbow).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (quad), Neemias Queta: day to day (knee).

