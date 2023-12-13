Watch Now
Boston takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Donovan Mitchell
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 10:47:33-05

(AP) — Boston will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Celtics take on Cleveland.

The Celtics have gone 16-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 against conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.5.

The Celtics average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.5% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 120-113 on Dec. 13, with Jaylen Brown scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 49.1% and averaging 27.4 points for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Max Strus is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

