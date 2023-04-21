'Bringing more energy than Spike': Browns DE Myles Garrett travels to NYC for Cavs-Knicks Game 3

NEW YORK — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was in the house for the Game 2 Cavs win over the New York Knicks Tuesday in Cleveland—so he's acting as a good luck charm and looking to repeat that outcome Friday night in New York City for Game 3.

Garrett hopped on a flight to New York Friday afternoon, headed to Madison Square Garden for the third playoff game of the series—the Cavs first road game. He left confident in a Cavs win.

Caught up with #Browns DE—and big time #Cavs fan—Myles Garrett, who's off to New York for Game 3.



He's bringing the heat to MSG and has a feeling there's a big game incoming from Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.



"I think the Cavs are locked and loaded towards going up 2-1." pic.twitter.com/V3LjfOhM0F — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 21, 2023

"Headed to New York for Game 3. Looking forward to 'letting 'em know,' and I think the Cavs are locked and loaded to going up 2-1. I think they've got everything that they need," Garrett said.

On Tuesday, Garrett brought the energy in Cleveland, appearing on the Humungotron to pump up the crowd during Game 2.

That energy might have to be multiplied to have an impact in an opposing arena, especially one the caliber of MSG, but Garrett is up for the challenge.

"I'm on fire. I'm bringing more energy than Spike [Lee]. I want to let them know my presence is felt and I'll be here all day," Garrett said.

The Cavs and Knicks are tied up in their opening playoff series 1-1, but after seeing the way the team bounced back from their Game 1 loss and the success of certain players on the court, Garrett had a prediction for what he's expecting out of Friday's game.

"Two people are in store for a big game. DG [Darius Garland] had it last game—I think Donovan's [Mitchell] going to have another. I think Jarrett Allen is going to have a big game; I do. I think he's going to get real physical on the boards," Garrett said.

Garrett, along with some other traveling Cavs fans, will bring the heat to MSG as the Cavs and Knicks tip off at 8:30 p.m.

RELATED: Cavs fans take on Big Apple, supporting team on road against New York Knicks

Watch live and local news any time:

Rally for the Ring

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.