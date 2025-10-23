Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brooklyn faces conference rival Cleveland

Cavaliers Knicks Basketball
Frank Franklin II/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) protects the ball from New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) and Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cavaliers Knicks Basketball
Posted

(AP) — Cleveland faces Brooklyn for an Eastern Conference matchup Friday.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

Brooklyn is 0-0 at home, and Cleveland is 0-1 on the road.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 43.5 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (toe), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee).

