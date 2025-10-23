Brooklyn faces conference rival Cleveland

(AP) — Cleveland faces Brooklyn for an Eastern Conference matchup Friday.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

Brooklyn is 0-0 at home, and Cleveland is 0-1 on the road.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 43.5 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (toe), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee).