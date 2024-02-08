Brooklyn hosts Cleveland after Mitchell's 40-point outing

(AP) — Cleveland takes on the Brooklyn Nets after Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points in the Cavaliers' 114-106 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Nets are 14-14 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.1 rebounds. Nicolas Claxton leads the Nets with 10.4 boards.

The Cavaliers are 21-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks third in the NBA giving up only 109.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Nets are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.8% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 11 the Cavaliers won 111-102 led by 45 points from Mitchell, while Cameron Thomas scored 26 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Thomas is averaging 25.3 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Mitchell is scoring 28.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.8 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cameron Johnson: out (adductor), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Lonnie Walker IV: out (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).