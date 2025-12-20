Buzelis and Vucevic score 24 apiece to lead Bulls to 136-125 victory over short-handed Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic each scored 24 points as the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 136-125 victory over the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Vucevic, who also grabbed 15 rebounds, had 11 points and six boards in the fourth quarter as the Bulls won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19.

Seven players scored in double figures for Chicago. Josh Giddey had 17 points and Tre Jones added 16 off the bench.

Darius Garland scored a season-high 35 for Cleveland, which was missing All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell due to illness. All-Star forward Evan Mobley will be sidelined for at least another week with a calf injury.

Rookie guard Tyrese Proctor scored 16 points in his first NBA start, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 off the bench.

The Cavaliers have dropped three straight and four of five. They've also lost five of their last six home games.

The game was tied at 115 before Chicago took control with a 17-8 run. Vucevic had seven points during the spurt, including a go-ahead layup.

Chicago had a 66-55 lead at halftime and was up 74-60 early in the third quarter before Cleveland fought back with a 27-9 surge. Jarrett Allen had 10 points and four rebounds while Garland scored nine points with four assists during the run.

Cleveland scored the game's first 11 points before Chicago began to come back with six points on one trip down the floor. Buzelis hit a 3-pointer before Jaylon Tyson received a Flagrant 1 foul. Buzelis hit the free throw and Vucevic added a layup.

Game official Tre Maddox injured his leg at the end of the first quarter, reducing the officiating crew to two the rest of the game: Ray Acosta and Phenizee Ransom.

Up next

Bulls: At the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Cavaliers: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

