Cavaliers and Monsters foundations award $160,000 to support Cleveland youth and families

The Cleveland Cavaliers Community Foundation and Monsters Community Foundation are distributing $160,000 in grants to 11 local non-profits supporting youth empowerment and families in Cleveland.

Cavaliers and Monsters Community Foundation Winter 2025 Grant Recipients

Adaptive Sports Ohio

Beat the Streets

Breadwinners Academy

Cleveland Hockey Booster Club

Food Strong

Footpath Foundation

Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center

Merrick House

Operation Warm

The Haven Home LLC

Transformations by Cleveland Angels

Several grantees were honored as the JIFF Diff maker of the game on the court during the Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic game at Rocket Arena for their impact in Northeast Ohio.

"The Cavaliers Community Foundation is proud to stand alongside our agency partners as they lead critical programs serving at-risk youth across Northeast Ohio," said Pam Frasco, Cleveland Cavaliers senior vice president of social impact and executive director of the Cavaliers Community Foundation. "By investing in their expertise and commitment, we are strengthening the systems that help young people thrive and creating lasting, community-driven impact through collaboration, compassion, and connection."

Grants are awarded biannually following review by the Cavaliers Community Foundation Board. The Cavaliers will launch the Spring 2026 cycle in late winter, and those interested in being considered should submit a letter of intent by Feb. 15, 2026.