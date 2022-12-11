Cavaliers Caris Levert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen trio shines in the fourth quarter securing win over Thunder

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers played the Sacramento Kings a day before and lost 106-95. With little time to recover, Cleveland managed to secure a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-102.

To start off in the first quarter, guard Caris LeVert made an open three to get the crowd going and had a nice drive into the paint a few minutes after. Center Jarrett Allen added an And-1-dunk to start things strong in the first frame of play offensively.

Going into the second quarter, Oklahoma started to put more pressure on Cleveland. The Cavaliers had trouble swinging the ball around the arc but they were able to make a few shots. LeVert once again set up his teammate Raul Neto for an open three around the nine-minute mark. LeVert also put up two deep threes just minutes after, hyping up the fans once again.

LeVert walked into the locker room with 17 points to his name.

Shortly after halftime, the Thunder started to pick up the pace and put on a show for the Cavs.

Oklahoma’s shooting guard, Josh Giddey, began racking up points and rebounds. However, Allen and LeVert got steals and three-pointers to maintain the 17-point lead until the final quarter.

The Cavs had let their guard down and the Thunder used that to their advantage, making the game a single-digit lead.

Forward Evan Mobley started off with a dunk that was assisted by Allen. Mobley then was making field shots and three-pointers. Allen, LeVert, and Mobley were all giving each other smooth assists, one being at the four-minute mark that started with LeVert passing the ball to Mobley for a layup and then LeVert turned right back around to assist Lamar Stevens for a three. Then Allen received a pass from Mobley for an easy dunk.

LeVert ended the night with 22 points, four rebounds, and 4 assists.

Allen and Mobley both had double-doubles. Allen with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mobley also had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists.

Oklahoma’s Giddey, who has been known for averaging double-doubles most games, had 17 points and 13 rebounds. This was Giddey’s ninth time going double; he has gone triple-double once before.

Aleksej Pokusevski also had a double-double, earning 16 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists; his third time this season.

The Thunder’s leading scorer was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 23 points.

The Cavaliers will play the San Antonio Spurs, Monday night at the AT&T Center.

