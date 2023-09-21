Cavaliers, Cleveland Clinic building one of world's largest training centers on Cleveland riverfront

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled plans to build a new training facility in Cleveland through a partnership with Cleveland Clinic and Bedrock.

The facility, designed by the firm Populous, could be named the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, with a target location on the Cuyahoga River in Downtown.

"This past December, Bedrock unveiled its visionary and ambitious Cuyahoga Riverfront Master Plan that will transform Cleveland's riverfront into one of the world's premier waterfronts," said Dan Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers Governor and Bedrock Chairman. "With today's announcement, we are taking the first step in realizing that vision by joining forces with Cleveland Clinic to design an innovative Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center right in Downtown Cleveland. This center will not only serve our team on and off the court, but it will create an opportunity for the everyday athlete to receive state-of-the-art care in Northeast Ohio."

According to the Cavs, the facility would be a "top-notch landing place for athletes from numerous sports" and would offer nutrition, training, treatment and recovery services to athletes by the hospital system's medical teams.

"Our vision for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is to serve as more than just a practice or training facility. By creating a sustainable hub of resources to serve our players, we have an opportunity to retain and attract the league's top talent, strengthen the life span of their careers, and help them reach their highest potential. These plans represent a substantial investment in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Championship Culture," said Koby Altman, president of Basketball Operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Clinic said the new facility will help grow its sports medicine programs here in Northeast Ohio.

"Cleveland Clinic is proud to partner with Bedrock and the Cleveland Cavaliers to announce our intention to move forward with this monumental plan that will greatly impact the health and well-being of our region for generations to come," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president and Morton L. Mandel CEO chair, Cleveland Clinic. "Our sports medicine teams are known around the world for treating and taking care of athletes of all abilities and ages; it would be an honor to grow this program in our hometown of Cleveland with two great partners as we engage in the revitalization of downtown."

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormick called the location of the proposed facility a superb addition to Downtown.

“The decision by the Cavaliers and the Cleveland Clinic to locate this center and training facility in the heart of Downtown Cleveland is a strong display of confidence in the vibrancy of our City’s core,” said McCormack. “From its central location to its amenities and diverse community, Downtown remains a great place to live, work and visit.”

While specifics regarding the center weren't released, the Cavs said it would be one of the largest interdisciplinary training centers in the world.