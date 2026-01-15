Cavaliers' Darius Garland suffers another foot injury in win over 76ers

(AP) — Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has sustained another foot injury.

A two-time All-Star, Garland hurt his right foot in Cleveland's 133-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night and was doubtful to play in the rematch on Friday.

Garland was ruled out for the game late in the third quarter when he hurt his right foot diving for a loose ball after it was stolen from him. Garland already had surgery in June on the injured left big toe that hampered him during Cleveland’s exit from the playoffs.

The All-Star guard averaged 17.9 points after a slow start this season as he recovered from surgery. Garland shot 8 for 13 with 20 points against the 76ers before he was injured.

Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and nine assists, and Evan Mobley had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Cavaliers lead by as many as 30 points.

Garland added three 3-pointers, and he had seven assists — the Cavs had 41 on 50 baskets — in 23 minutes.

“He was hooping,” Mitchell said. “He was getting downhill. Creating, setting the tone. Obviously, there's concern, always, right? That's my brother. But in the same token, it's like, all right, let's keep moving.”

Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season to help the Cavs finish atop the Eastern Conference. He missed the final two games of the regular season and four games during the playoffs with the injury, which was described as a sprain.

The Cavaliers didn't necessarily fear the worst in the short term with this injury.

“He's in good spirits,” Mitchell said. “So that's always a good sign.”

Garland had averaged 20.7 games in his first six games this month and had improved his scoring averages each month throughout the season. He has also scored in double figures in 18-straight games since Dec. 6.

Cleveland also lost guard Sam Merrill to a hand injury, and he's also listed as doubtful for Friday.

