Cavaliers, DAZN announce multi-year broadcast partnership

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new broadcast home.

Beginning with the 2026-27 NBA season, DAZN will become the new destination for Cavs games and team-produced original programming.

The franchise and streaming platform announced a multi-year partnership Tuesday to stream games direct-to-consumer across smart TVs, mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles and partner streaming platforms.

The move to a new streaming solution had been years in the making, amid ongoing uncertainty with now-former streaming partner FanDuel Sports Networks.

Much like the Cavaliers' former broadcasting partnerships, games will again be available via subscription. Cavs fans will have the option to purchase full or half-season plans, ranging from $19.99/month for a standard monthly pass to $139.99 for an 'ultimate' season pass.

DAZN will also air 15 games for free, simulcasting coverage locally on a channel to be named at a later date.

The Cavaliers are bringing their game-day broadcasts in-house as part of the agreement, with production moving to Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the organization’s Emmy Award-winning studio.

The new broadcast approach will blend predictive AI, data-rich graphics and mixed- and augmented-reality technology to deliver a more dynamic and immersive experience for viewers. Camera coverage will also expand significantly, growing from six cameras to 19 and incorporating Cosm’s ultra-high-resolution 10.5K systems to capture broader views and fresh perspectives of the game.