Cavaliers' Evan Mobley sidelined again with calf strain, expected to miss 1 to 3 weeks

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Cleveland, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will be sidelined for the second time this season due to a strained left calf, the team said Tuesday.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is expected to miss 1 to 3 weeks.

Mobley suffered the injury during Monday night's 114-98 victory over the Orlando Magic. He had tightness in the calf after the game, and an MRI on Tuesday revealed the strain.

Mobley missed five games in December with a Grade 1 strain of the calf. The fifth-year 7-footer is averaging 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds in 40 games.

Cleveland enters Wednesday night's game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on its second four-game winning streak of the season and is a season-high eight games over .500 at 28-20. The Cavaliers depart for a season-long, five-game trip after hosting the Lakers.

Mobley recorded his 500th blocked shot on Monday night, making the 24-year-old the youngest Cavs player to reach that milestone. He's second in the league in blocks this season, averaging 2.0 per game.

