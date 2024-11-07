Watch Now
Cavaliers face the Warriors on 9-game win streak

(AP) — Cleveland heads into a matchup with Golden State as winners of nine consecutive games.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State finished 46-36 overall last season while going 25-16 on the road. The Warriors averaged 117.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (illness), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (hip).

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton: out (facet).

