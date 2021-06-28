Cavaliers forward Kevin Love named member of U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball team

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been chosen as a member of the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that will compete in Tokyo this summer.

The five-time NBA All-Star previously played for the 2012 U.S. team that finished undefeated and won the gold medal over runner-up Spain in London. He led the U.S. in total rebounds with 61 for the competition.

Love was also a member of the 2010 U.S. team that went 9-0 and captured the FIBA World Cup Title in Turkey.

Selected for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

“Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance. We also believe we have excellent leadership, which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of," said head coach Gregg Popovich.

Twelve countries will compete in the Olympic men’s basketball competition that will be at the Saitama Super Arena.

