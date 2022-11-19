Watch Now
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love doubtful for game against Miami Heat due to injury

Cavaliers Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash | Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cavaliers Bucks Basketball
Posted at 4:55 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 17:03:34-05

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin love is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat after suffering a hairline fracture to his right thumb, according to a press release from the team.

The injury happened during the third quarter of their game on Friday night against on the Charlotte Hornets.

Imaging and a post-game evaluation took place at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Saturday confirming the injury.

His status is day-to-day.

