Cavaliers forward Kevin Love doubtful for game against Miami Heat due to injury

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin love is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat after suffering a hairline fracture to his right thumb, according to a press release from the team.

The injury happened during the third quarter of their game on Friday night against on the Charlotte Hornets.

Imaging and a post-game evaluation took place at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Saturday confirming the injury.

His status is day-to-day.

