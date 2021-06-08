Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. named finalist for 2020-21 NBA Cares Community Assist Award

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is one of 10 finalists for the 2021-21 season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and NBA season, Nance rocked apparel from locally-owned businesses to each and every game, and promoted them on his social media accounts.

He then sold his game jersey, with 100% of the proceeds going to the business he featured on any given night.

Fans can vote for their preferred nominee for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award by voting online or on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle (@Larrydn22) or #PlayerFirstNameLastName ( #LarryNanceJr).

Voting ends on June 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season's winner will be announced during the post-season.

Fans can vote here.

The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with the team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials.

A $25,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on the winner's behalf to an organization of their choosing.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.