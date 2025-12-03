Cavaliers give back to Cleveland community with 'Cavs Book Bus'

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave back to the Cleveland community on Wednesday.

The Cavs Book Bus and the Cleveland Kids Book Bank dropped off books at Artemus Ward Elementary.

The book bus is a new mobile literacy program launched by the team to deliver books directly to students in Cuyahoga County.

"The power and opportunity that comes with the ability to read is one that will just continue to unlock so many greater future opportunites for all of you as you go throughout your life," said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers chief executive officer of Rock Entertainment Group.

Organizers hope the program will help close literacy gaps by providing students with access to reading materials.