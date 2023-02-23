Cavaliers, forward Danny Green return from All-Star break focused on stretch run

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers brought in Danny Green for days like these.

“My job is here to try to give them the best I can of what a playoff atmosphere will be like,” Green said Wednesday when the Cavs returned from the NBA All-Star break to the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence.

In the final six-week lead-up to the NBA playoffs, Cleveland will lean on the postseason experience the 14-year veteran brings. Green is one of just four players in league history to win a title with three different franchises.

“Every play, every possession is going to be intense,” Green said. “The team that executes the most, for the most minutes of the game, is usually the team that wins.”

Fine-tuning that execution will be a focal point over the Cavs final 21 regular-season games.

“When you see the finish line, and you see where teams are and what they’re fighting for, it just seems to be a little more real,” said Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Wednesday.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, the schedule breaks down favorably the final six weeks of the season. Cleveland will play back-to-back contests just twice the remainder of the season, beginning Thursday when it hosts Denver.

“We get an opportunity to where we don’t have to rest guys as much,” Green said. “We have the days in between to rest; we actually get some more practice in and focus in and hone in on what we need to do to be better.”

