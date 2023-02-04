Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 after altercation during Grizzlies game

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fine $20,000 for his role in a fight with Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks, according to a press release from NBA Communications.

Brooks will be suspended one game without pay. He will serve his suspension on Sunday when Memphis heads to Toronto to play the Raptors.

On Thursday night during the third quarter, Brooks missed a layup on the floor and initiated the fight by hitting Mitchell in the groin area, the release said. Mitchell then "escalated the situation" by throwing the ball and pushing Brooks.

Brooks was given a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, while Mitchell was awarded a technical foul and was also ejected from the game.

The Cavaliers ultimately won the game 128-113.

