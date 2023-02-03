Cavs tame Grizzlies in 128-113 win, Garland drops 32 points; Mitchell ejected

CLEVELAND — Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies was probably one to remember this season because of the intense action between both teams.

The Grizzlies and Cavs were going at it down to the last 11 minutes of game time, but the Cavs were able to finish off strong.

All-star Donovan Mitchell ended up getting ejected around the five-minute mark in the third quarter, after Memphis shooting guard Dillon Brooks aimed for Mitchell’s groin area.

Following Mitchell’s ejection, Darius Garland stepped up and shined the rest of the night.

Garland set up Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens for some incredible dunks that caused the whole arena to light up.

Garland shot 11-19 from the field and 66% from the three-point line. He went double-double with 32 points and 11 assists. Five of those 11 assists were to Allen.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT:

Rubio made three, 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Osman’s insane fast plays, dunks, and 3-pointers; he was the second leading scorer with 21 points and four assists. Osman moved up to fifth place on the all-time 3PM list in franchise history.

Allen had cut in dunks throughout the night, shot 75% from the field, going double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Allen also had some big blocks, one being at the end of the third.

Mobley, playing strong in the paint- ended double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cavaliers successfully closed out the Grizzlies with a 15-point lead–Cavs won 128-113.

The Cavs will take a two-day break before traveling to Indiana to play the Pacers on Sunday.

