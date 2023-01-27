Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named a starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been named a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a press release from the team.

This is Mitchell's fourth selection to the All-Star team and his first being named as a starter. Additionally, it will be his first time representing the league as a member of the Eastern Conference.

The game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19, and will air live at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Spida is the first Cavalier to be named a starter for the All-Star Game since LeBron James in 2018.

Midway through the season, Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points per game, a career-high. Additionally, he contributes 4.8 assists, four rebounds and 1.49 steals.

He is one of two players in the NBA who are averaging at least 25 points per game, the other being Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

