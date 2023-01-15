Cavaliers hire Anderson Varejão as Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Friday that former member Anderson Varejão has been hired as a Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador, according to Koby Altman, president of basketball operations.

Varejão returns to the team after having a 14-year NBA career, spending 13 of them as a Cavalier.

“I am thrilled and honored once again to be a formal part of the Cavaliers family,” said Varejão. “This is a unique opportunity to start a new chapter of my life with the team I love and in the city I love. I want to thank Dan Gilbert, Koby and Nic for welcoming me and my family back to Northeast Ohio with open arms."

In his new role, Varejão will help lead the organization’s international partnership efforts.

During his time here, Verajão was a part of two 60-win seasons, 2008-2009, 2009-2010, and six playoff teams. He appeared in two Eastern Conference Finals runs and the Cavaliers' first ever NBA Finals appearance in 2007.

"Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into the Cleveland Cavaliers family,” said Altman.

Before his time in the NBA, Varejão began his career in Brazil earning his way to a spot on the Brazilian National Team. After a successful career in the EuroLeague, he was drafted by the Orlando Maic as the 30th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Ultimately, he was acquired by the Cavs in a trade in July 2004.

"I am truly excited to be back here where it all started and contribute to growing the game of basketball in areas that hold a meaningful place in my heart," Varejão said.

The Cavaliers will honor Varejão with a special presentation and video tribute at halftime of the Cavs vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.