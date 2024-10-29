Watch Now
Cavaliers host the Lakers in non-conference action

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — Cleveland and Los Angeles face off in non-conference action.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 47-35 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 19-21 on the road a season ago. The Lakers shot 49.9% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Christian Koloko: day to day (illness).

