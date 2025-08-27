Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cavaliers' Max Strus is out at least 3 months after having surgery on his left foot

Brandon Dill/AP
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of an NBA basketball game on March 14, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
(AP) — Cavaliers forward Max Strus is expected to miss at least the first three months of the season after having surgery Tuesday on his broken left foot.

The Cavaliers said Strus suffered a Jones fracture — a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot — during offseason training. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Indianapolis in consultation with team physician Dr. James Rosneck.

The Cavaliers said Strus is expected to resume basketball activities in three to four months.

Strus averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 50 games, including 37 starts, during the regular season to help the Cavs finish atop the Eastern Conference.

