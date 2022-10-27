Watch Now
Cavaliers play the Celtics, aim for 4th straight win

Magic Cavaliers Basketball
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto (19) passes between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of a NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Magic Cavaliers Basketball
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 12:33:09-04

Cleveland aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

Boston finished 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

