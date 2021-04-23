Cavaliers project aims to connect fans with artists in new apparel collaboration

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new project that aims to connect fans with artists in a new apparel collaboration series called "Cleveland Cavaliers: Artist Series."

Headed by Cavs creative director and international artist Daniel Arsham, the new apparel series will further highlight the artists included in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Art Program by releasing apparel featuring those artists' designs.

Toledo-based artist Paul Verdell will be featured in the first collection to be released, featuring colorful designs of classic Cavs logos and players including Mark Price.

Verdell's collection will drop on Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. on the Cavs team shop and will be available for a very limited time.

More collections will be released through the series with other artists work being shared with fans via merch and apparel.

Some of the notable pieces of artwork on display as part of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Art Program include:

A monumental 20-foot sculpture by the iconic NY-based artist KAWS. This is the first-time work from KAWS has appeared in Cleveland.

A large-scale mural from artist Shepard Fairey, widely-known for his President Barack Obama "Hope" poster. This is the first-time work from Shepard Fairey has appeared in Cleveland.

A unique basketball installation contained within the wall by Ohio-native Daniel Arsham.

40 pastel drawings by emerging local artist Paul Verdell.

Large-scale mural by Nina Chanel Abney in the West Neighborhood.

Immersive works by Sam Friedman and Thrush Holmes that span four vertical stories on the escalators.

Whimsical text-based art by Adam Parker Smith.

Basketball-based “found object” sculptures by Tyrell Winston.

Works by the late Julian Stanczak of Seven Hills, Ohio and Cleveland-based artist Ryan Jaenke.

In addition, the program features work commissioned for Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse by Beverly Fishman, Niall McClelland, Jordan Nickel aka POSE, Bradley Robert Ward, and Wendy White.

A piece by Jason REVOK featuring reclaimed items from Cleveland neighborhoods.

