Cavaliers sign center Moses Brown to 10-day contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding a big as they address the absence of Jarrett Allen, signing center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

Brown, who stands 7'2" tall, is in his third season in the league, appearing in a total of 78 career games with the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

During his time in the league, Brown has averaged 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and .73 blocks in 14.4 minutes per game.

The Cavs new center also spent time playing in the G League, being named to the 2021 All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team last year, averaging 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.71 blocks in 26.4 minutes.

Brown is coming over from the Mavericks where this season he has played in 26 games with one start, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game.

Wearing No. 6 for the Cavs, Brown will look to give the Cavs some depth among their bigs as Allen is sidelined indefinitely with a finger fracture.

Allen fractured his left middle finger on Sunday against the Raptors, leaving the game with a quad contusion but later being diagnosed with the fracture as well.

The Cavs have found success with a lineup featuring multiple seven-footers, including Allen, Lauri Markkanen and rookie Evan Mobley. Adding Brown allows the Cavs to continue exploring the big man lineups while Allen rehabs and recovers.

The Cavs play at Miami on Friday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

