Cavaliers sign forward Marcus Morris Sr. to 10-day contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. to a 10-day contract.

Morris played in 37 games this season with the Philadelphia 76ers before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs and waived last month.

During his 13-year career, he has played in 820 games with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Boston, New York and the L.A. Clippers.

He has a career average of 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Morris has also played in 67 playoff games during his career.

He was initially drafted 14th overall by the Rockets in 2011.