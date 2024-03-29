Cavaliers sign Marcus Morris Sr. for remainder of season

After initially signing a 10-day contract, Marcus Morris Sr. will be sticking with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the rest of the season.

Morris has played in five games for the Cavs and is averaging 7.8 points and 3 rebounds per game.

He played in 37 games this season with the Philadelphia 76ers before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs and waived last month.

During his 13-year career, he has played in 820 games with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Boston, New York and the L.A. Clippers.

He has a career average of 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Morris has also played in 67 playoff games during his career.

He was initially drafted 14th overall by the Rockets in 2011.