Cavaliers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Heat

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first half half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 against conference opponents. Cleveland has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The Heat have gone 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Heat give up. The Heat average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and five assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Alec Burks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: out (personal).

