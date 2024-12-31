Cavaliers take on the Lakers, aim for 8th straight victory

(AP) — Cleveland is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 10-4 on their home court. Los Angeles allows 114.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-3 on the road. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.7.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow (13.5). The Cavaliers average 8.3 more points per game (122.4) than the Lakers allow (114.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 26.0 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lakers.

Darius Garland is shooting 49.9% and averaging 20.7 points for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 123.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (oblique), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring), LeBron James: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder).