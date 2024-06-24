Watch Now
Cavaliers will hire Kenny Atkinson as new coach, ESPN reports

Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 24, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as their new coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atkinson takes over a Cavaliers roster that advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals and won 99 regular-season games in the past two seasons.

This is Atkinson's second time as a head coach in the NBA.

He served as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020.

Atkinson will be replacing JB Bickerstaff, who was outed as the Cavaliers head coach last month.

