Cavaliers will hire Kenny Atkinson as new coach, ESPN reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as their new coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atkinson takes over a Cavaliers roster that advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals and won 99 regular-season games in the past two seasons.

This is Atkinson's second time as a head coach in the NBA.

He served as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020.

Atkinson will be replacing JB Bickerstaff, who was outed as the Cavaliers head coach last month.

J.B. Bickerstaff out as head coach of Cleveland Cavaliers

