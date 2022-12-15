Cavaliers win over Mavericks, Mitchell on a roll with a 30+ point game

DALLAS, Texas — The Cavaliers took on the Mavericks Wednesday night. Coming from a loss just a day before, the Cavs were seeking revenge.

Donovan Mitchell dominated most of the game, making back-to-back shots in the first and second quarter, ending him with 27 points at half time. In the third, Mitchell had four fouls which limited his playtime. The Mavericks point guard, Luka Dončić, tried his hardest to bump the score up while Mitchell was out. But the Cavs held it down and did not let go of their double point lead over the Mavs.

Mitchell came back in to finish off the last quarter with a nice three pointer at seven minutes and a layup a few moments after.

The Cavs won 105-90.

Mitchell shot 65% from the paint and made six out of nine threes, ending with 34 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Lamar Stevens, who was the second leading scorer, went double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Tip-off is at 7:30pm.

