Cavs 20th Annual Fan Appreciation Night coming up in April

CLEVELAND — On April 10, the Cavs will play their last regular-season game against the Bucks at 3:30 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Continuing for its 20th year, the annual Fan Appreciation Night is a way for Cleveland to say "thank you" to its enduring fans.

There will be hundreds of prizes available and given out at the game and on the Cavs FanApp.

According to the Cavs:



All fans will receive a scratch-off ticket voucher for a chance to win a variety of prizes that include Cavs merchandise, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Vault Tour, JACK Cleveland Casino Staycation packages, a GE Lighting (a Savant Company) smart home system, a pair of Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets, autographed golf items & swag bag and more!

Everyone in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive a special ticket offer for two free tickets to either a 2022-23 Cavs preseason game, the Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 home opener at the FieldHouse or the Cleveland Charge 2022-23 home opener at the Wolstein Center!

People attending the game will also have a chance to win other prizes—the team will randomly select an entire row of fans to receive Cavs merchandise such as T-shirts and bobbleheads.

Every fan in attendance will be automatically entered to win the chance to head down to the court after the game where Cavs players will give away jerseys worn during the game.

Additionally, the Cavs team shop will have the following deals:



Exclusive player bobbleheads.

$5 All-Star Weekend Zines.

$15 Let Em Know Tees.

$25 Kids Nike Hoodie.

And an online exclusive for the event:



Fans can score a Cavs Homage tee for just $25! All Cavs.com/Shop purchases over $35 will also include a FREE Court Magnet (while supplies last).

CLICK HERE for more information about the event.

