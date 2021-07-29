Watch
Cavs acquire Ricky Rubio in exchange for Taurean Prince, 2022 second-round pick and cash

Eric Gay/AP
Spain's Ricky Rubio shoots a free throw during a men's basketball preliminary round game against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tokyo Olympics Basketball
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 19:46:27-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a deal to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves veteran point guard Ricky Rubio in exchange for Taurean Prince, a second-round draft pick and cash, according to multiple reports.

The 2022 pick that the Cavs are sending is via Washington.

The Cavs acquired Prince in January as part of a three-team deal that brought Jarrett Allen to the Cavs. Last season with the Cavs, Prince averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 41 games.

Prince was sidelined in April after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

Last season, in his second stint with Minnesota, Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists over 68 games.

Editors note: A previous version of this story cited a report from ESPN that incorrectly stated the Cavs were the team acquiring the draft pick and cash in the trade. It has since been corrected.

