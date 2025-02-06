Cavs acquiring Hawks swingman De’Andre Hunter at trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding a new face to the mix ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, set to acquire swingman De’Andre Hunter in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

As ESPN's Shams Charania reported, the terms agreed to are De'Andre Hunter to the Cavs for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two second-round pick swaps.

Hunter, the 6-foot-8 small forward, is averaging 19 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field in a career-low 28.8 minutes a game.

The 27-year-old was originally the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hunter is a tall wing who the Cavs hope gives them a boost in perimeter defending while also adding his 39.3 three-point percentage on 6.7 attempts per game to the offense.

The Cavs, who own the best record in the NBA, have good reason to feel confident about the squad they currently roster. But they’ve also expressed being open about adding pieces that could take them to the “next level,” as head coach Kenny Atkinson said earlier in the week.

"We're really good, obviously, but it could always be something out there that gets us to the next level,” Atkinson said.

Hunter is what the Cavs hope takes them that extra step, eyeing not only a playoff run but, ultimately, an NBA championship.

Some fans were worried that any big trade might necessitate saying goodbye to one of the team's four top players, but the Cavs' front office moved only bench players and draft picks.

The Cavs’ new addition will join three All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, as well as Jarrett Allen, who arguably should have been an All-Star.

Add to that Ty Jerome, who has been playing lights out, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade, among others.

At 41-10, the Cavs have been wildly successful—and will look to continue that success, and some, adding Hunter to the roster for the back half of the season.

He will join a roster that has excellent chemistry. Earlier this week, every player on the team attended Max Strus's charity event.

