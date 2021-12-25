Cavs agree to long-term extension with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to keep a good thing going for the next several years, reaching an agreement on a long-term extension with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team announced Saturday.

“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” said general manager Koby Altman in a press release. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland. His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization. We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success.”

According to a report according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bickerstaff will now be under contract through the 2026-27 season.

ESPN Sources: Amid a dramatic franchise transformation, Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff has agreed on a long-term extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season. More in minutes on ESPN NBA Countdown: https://t.co/sdmU7FxlDz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

The Cavaliers have seen a drastic turnaround under Bickerstaff's leadership after he became head coach in 2020, taking over for John Beilein after his resignation.

The Cavs have undergone a total culture change under Bickerstaff and so far this season are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-13 record and 50 games left on the schedule. For reference, the Cavs won 19 total games in the 2019-20 season and 22 last year.

Cleveland's start this season is their best 32-game start since 2017-18.

With the young core of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton (who is currently injured) and rookie Evan Mobley, the future looks bright for Bickerstaff and his Cavs.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland.

