Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell to compete in 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest

LOS ANGELES — After being selected to his seventh-career NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will look to add some additional hardware to his collection during All-Star Weekend, officially set to compete in the 2026 3-Point Contest.

Mitchell is one of eight players competing in this year's competition. He will be joined by Suns' Devin Booker, Hornets' Kon Knueppel, Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr., and Heat's Norman Powell.

In the two-round contest, players will attempt to score as many points as possible from multiple 3-point locations within the 70-allotted seconds. The racks in each location feature four game balls worth one point for each make and one multi-colored "money ball" worth two points per make. One rack on the court, which can be at whichever location each player chooses, will feature all "money balls." There are two "From the Logo" pedestals that feature blue "money balls" that are each worth three points if made. The top three scorers from the first round advance to the championship round, where the player with the highest score takes home the trophy.

Mitchell has competed in the NBA 3-Point Contest in 2021 and 2024 but has not yet won. He will look to change that this year.

The 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.