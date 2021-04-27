Cavs All-Star Kevin Love lets frustration get the best of him on court

Cavs All-Star Kevin Love let his frustrations show in a costly temper tantrum at the end of the third quarter on the court against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

His careless play helped turned a four-point game with 45.2 seconds left into an 11-point deficit, reports News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal.

Love gave the ball to the Raptors in a wild turnover. With less than 40 seconds left in the third quarter, Love went to inbound the ball.

Instead of passing the ball to a teammate, he casually batted the ball to a Raptors player, which led to a Toronto 3-pointer.

Kevin Love what are you doing??

The Cavs never recovered and suffered a 112-96 loss.

Love did not address the media afterward, leaving his coach and teammates to speak for him, according to the ABJ.

When asked about Love, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, “Yeah, we talked about it. He apologized to his teammates for it and we’ll move on.”

