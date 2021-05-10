Cavs assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb leaving NBA to become head coach at USC

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb will be leaving her position with the team, stepping away from the NBA to coach the women's basketball team at the University of Southern California.

Gottlieb, who was hired by the Cavs in 2019, was the first women's collegiate head coach recruited to an NBA staff.

Before her time with the Cavs, Gottlieb was the University of California-Berkeley women's head coach where she had led the Golden Bears to a combined 179-89 record and advanced to seven NCAA tournaments.

Gottlieb agreed to a six-year contract to become the head coach at USC, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"It is an honor and a thrill to become the women's basketball coach at USC. I am inspired by the incredible history of this program and excited about the opportunity to do special things with the young women I will have the privilege to coach," Gottlieb said. "I went to the NBA to challenge myself at the highest levels of the game of basketball and was fully invested in that journey. However, the commitment of President Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn to women's basketball at USC, and to my vision of success, made it clear that NOW is the right time to come here and use all my coaching experience to partner with the young women in the program, the administration and our future student-athletes to make USC women's basketball the most dynamic program in the country."

The USC Women's Basketball team shared the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

💥We got GOTT! 💥

The Trojan Family is extremely excited to announce the hiring of new women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb!

Welcome to Troy, coach!#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/M7ZNX5gCpG — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) May 10, 2021

"We are thrilled to name Lindsay Gottlieb our new women's basketball head coach," said Trojan athletic director Mike Bohn. "A trailblazer who smashed through the glass ceiling of men's professional sports, I cannot think of a better coach, leader, and role model for our young women. Lindsay has a proven record of success in the country's premier women's basketball conference, and her commitment to student-athletes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. After an incredible experience in the NBA, Lindsay is taking leadership of our program at a time when she has become her very best as a coach and teacher, and we have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the Women of Troy back to national prominence."

