Cavs beat Magic, clinch first winning season without LeBron James since 1998

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are locked in to end their season with more wins than losses after beating the Orlando Magic Monday evening inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 107-101.

Having a winning season is always an accomplishment to be proud of, but for this Cavs team, the feat means so much more.

Before this season, the last time the Cavs notched a winning season without LeBron James on the roster was back in 1998.

The Cavs reached the season milestone, led by Darius Garland who put up a double-double with 25 points and 12 assists.

Lauri Markkanen put up 20 points of his own with three rebounds while Isaac Okoro scored 11 with six rebounds. Off the bench, Kevin Love notched 19 points and seven rebounds.

Rookie Evan Mobley was only on the court for 13 minutes, putting up six points, three rebounds and an assist.

While the win was important, the Cavs suffered the wrath of the injury bug on Monday. Mobley left the game early and was ruled out for the remainder with a left ankle sprain. Markkanen was out for a chunk of the game with a leg injury, having had to be helped off the court but returning later in the contest. Lamar Stevens also got banged up, falling on his wrist hard but playing through it.

The Cavs will look to push through the new round of injuries and add to their win column on Wednesday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at home Wednesday. The tipoff is at 7 p.m.

